Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yie

Investment company Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFV, IGLB, XLE, CSR, SUB, XOM, WFC, FANG, NCLH, USB, ITW, IVV, CMCSA, DIS, GILD, HPQ, CSCO, CTXR,

EFV, IGLB, XLE, CSR, SUB, XOM, WFC, FANG, NCLH, USB, ITW, IVV, CMCSA, DIS, GILD, HPQ, CSCO, CTXR, Added Positions: GOVT, SCHA, MTUM, SPLG, ESGU, ESGD, FTEC, VLUE, AAPL, SUSC, SUSB, ESGE, MUB, BA, EFG, JPM, JNJ, USHY, IWB, SDY, NKE, MSFT, JKE, CVX, PG, SPAB, SPTM, SPYX, TSLA, UPS, VIG, PM, SPDW, IJR, DNP, HQH,

SPIB, IGSB, IWX, IWY, SHYG, RODM, ITE, IGM, USMV, BIV, SHV, EEMV, IHI, MBB, TLT, DSI, COST, QCOM, VO, VB, COLB, BMY, AMZN, NEAR, SCHX, MO, Sold Out: SIZE, SPTL, IEF, WXC1, DVYE, SHOP,

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 484,646 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 202,178 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.07% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 235,490 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 785,510 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.15% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 334,226 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05%

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 175,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 62,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $68 and $73.42, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.356700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 785,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 80,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 656.90%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 16,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 330.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34.

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.