Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yie

April 20, 2021 | About: GOVT +0.03% SCHA -2.18% MTUM -0.03% ESGD -1.72% FTEC -0.6% SUSC +0.18% EFV -1.65% IGLB +0.31% XLE -3.25% CSR +2% SUB +0%

Investment company Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horst+%26+graben+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 484,646 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69%
  2. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 202,178 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.07%
  3. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 235,490 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 785,510 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.15%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 334,226 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 175,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 62,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $68 and $73.42, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.356700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 785,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 80,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 656.90%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 16,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 330.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

