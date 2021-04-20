Cross Country Healthcare Promotes Gerald Purgay to Chief Marketing Officer

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, promoted Gerald Purgay to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO) where he is responsible for all marketing functions across the enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005794/en/

Gerald Purgay; Chief Marketing Officer; Cross Country Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)

[url="]www.crosscountryhealthcare.com[/url]

“Gerald’s promotion reflects the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing as a strategic business partner focused on adding value and driving business performance at Cross Country,” said Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “Since he joined the company in August of 2020, Gerald and the entire marketing team have elevated the performance and contribution of the marketing function for the past three quarters.”“The growth we are experiencing coincides with the evolution of marketing in our organization,” noted Clark. “We continue to expand our leadership capabilities across the organization to build depth in expertise to drive growth for Cross Country Healthcare.”Prior to joining Cross Country Healthcare, Purgay held similar leadership roles, most recently as CMO at Oasis, a Paychex® Company. Previously, he was CMO at Mercer and senior vice president global marketing at Right Management, a Manpower Group company. He has a Master of Business Administration in Global Marketing from the New York Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University in Toronto, Canada.Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005794/en/