Gannett Named One of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2021

[url="]Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: GCI) has been named as one of [url="]Forbes%26rsquo%3B+Best+Employers+for+Diversity+2021[/url] for the second consecutive year. The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.Companies named Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. As part of the evaluation, more than 50,000 employees were surveyed in U.S. companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees.“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to workforce diversity and proud to be among this elite group of employers,” said LaToya Johnson, Director of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity for Gannett. “Our goal is to ensure that our organization fits all people, to build on our culture of belonging. Now more than ever, inclusion, diversity, and equity are core to our business. We will not be satisfied with our past accomplishments and will continue to evolve, moving forward on our inclusivity journey.”The evaluation was based on four criteria:Of the 500 companies recognized, Gannett ranked 435 in 2021, moving up from 447 in 2020. Learn more about Gannett’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity in the [url="]2020+Inclusion+Report[/url], or by visiting Gannett and USA TODAY NETWORK’s [url="]Inclusion+website[/url].Visit Forbes for the list and the company rankings [url="]here[/url].Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit [url="]www.gannett.com[/url].

