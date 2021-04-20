>
Level One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

April 20, 2021 | About: LEVL +0.31%

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) ( LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, represented by depositary shares ( LEVLP) each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series B preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information:
Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183
Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

