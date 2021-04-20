Lumen Technologies named to Forbes' list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021

DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging their strong and ongoing commitment to being a diverse and inclusive company, Forbes has named Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to its list of Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year. The recognition is jointly presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Best Employers for Diversity 2021 were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. More than 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the Best Employers for Diversity.

"This recognition is a compliment to the employees who make up our diverse and inclusive culture. Our people represent who we are," says India Sylvester, Lumen's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "Our work isn't done. We will continue to embrace and promote a diverse culture, diverse thoughts, and diverse ideas. We are a company where everyone is welcome."

The evaluation was based on four criteria:

Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ & general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ & general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

"Our company is a better place for embracing a mixture of cultures, ideas, and acceptance," says Eos Rios, lead software developer and a member of several Lumen employee resource groups. "As someone who has been with Lumen for more than 20 years, I'm grateful to Lumen for supporting a place of work where we can be committed to respecting and learning about the diversity of our teammates."

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-named-to-forbes-list-of-best-employers-for-diversity-2021-301272774.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies