BlueJeans by Verizon Now Supports Vuzix Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company's Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses now support BlueJeans by Verizon, their cloud-based digital workforce video collaboration platform.

BlueJeans by Verizon empowers fast and easy face-to-face communications, using video conferencing solutions to help bring people closer together for more effective collaboration. The platform combines high-quality audio, HD video and web-conferencing capabilities for cloud-based meetings or large interactive events and is now available to run hands-free on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

The Vuzix M4-Series of Smart Glasses are Android-based smart glasses that are backed by an 8-core processor, 4K capable phased-detect auto-focus camera, hands-free voice control, three noise cancelling microphones along with hot swappable batteries that provide extended run time capability. The lightweight, ruggedized and IP67-rated Vuzix Smart Glasses are also supported by a line of accessories that allow them to be worn in almost any enterprise environment ranging from the operating room to the construction site with a hardhat.

"Verizon is an important strategic partner for Vuzix and we are pleased to collaborate with the Verizon team to add BlueJeans to the Vuzix app store and begin marketing this hands-free solution together with Verizon to enterprise customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The addition of BlueJeans provides customers with even more options of popular enterprise grade video collaboration platforms to choose from to support their digital workforce remotely, safely and most importantly hands-free."

The BlueJeans by Verizon application specifically engineered for the Vuzix M4-Series Smart Glasses can be downloaded from the Vuzix App Store: https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/bluejeans-video-meeting. Employees can easily integrate audio, video and data-sharing through web conferencing in a cloud-based collaboration solution to help facilitate productivity. For more information on the BlueJeans by Verizon visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/voice-collaboration/conferencing/bluejeans/

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

