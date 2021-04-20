PURA Issues Farmersville Hemp Brand Update Discussing PAOG, ALKM and USMJ Partnerships Including Pharmaceutical, Cryptocurrency And Equity Initiatives

DALLAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today released a management update in conjunction with the recent publication of its FY2021 Annual Report.

PURA entered the cannabis sector in 2015 with the acquisition of a license to extract CBD and THC, among other cannabinoids, from cannabis to include hemp via a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process.

After experimenting with the business model, PURA introduced EVERx CBD Sports Water and has enjoyed a good deal of success with the sales of EVERx.

Cracking The Cannabis Market Wide Open

PURA management has remained convinced that the cannabis market remains rich with opportunity well beyond smokables, infused consumables, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Last year, PURA management committed to taking its cannabis technology and marketing experience and directing it toward a comprehensive initiative to crack the overall cannabis market wide open.

PURA initiated a new business plan focused first on hemp. PURA acquired 70 acres in Farmersville, Texas and introduced the Farmersville Hemp Brand.

PURA is building a physical training, education and marketing facility on the 70 acres where the company will conduct hands on hemp experiences to introduce corporate clients to all the uses of hemp from the extracts to the fibers.

PURA plans to break ground on the 70 acres facility this summer.

PURA plans to build Farmersville Hemp Brand partnerships with hemp growers and processers where the Farmersville Hemp Brand becomes a conduit to market for the partner growers and processors products and services.

PURA and USMJ – Cryptocurrency Payments

PURA's oldest partner is North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). PURA acquired its cannabis extraction license from USMJ in 2015 in a transaction that included a dividend of PURA stock to USMJ shareholders. PURA works closely with USMJ in the marketing of EVERx CBD Sports Water. USMJ operates a cannabis market eCommerce site, www.USMJ.com. In celebration of 4/20, USMJ today introduced cryptocurrency as a form of payment. USMJ is working closely with PURA to facilitate PURA's transition from being recognized primarily as a cannabis beverage company into building momentum behind the new Farmersville Hemp Brand initiative.

PURA and PAOG – Shareholder Dividends and Pharmaceutical Partnership

Last year, PURA sold its cannabis cultivation business to PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) in conjunction with PAOG separately acquiring a proprietary CBD extract formula for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD). As part of the sale and acquisition transaction between PURA and PAOG, PURA shareholders are to receive a dividend of PAOG shares. The issuance of PAOG shares to PURA shareholders is underway. Similar to the transaction between USMJ and PURA discussed above where PURA shares were successfully issued to USMJ shareholders, PAOG and PURA management are working closely together to secure necessary approvals and manage the issuance of PAOG shares to PURA shareholders. PAOG and PURA management are also working closely together under the Farmersville Hemp Brand initiative, where PAOG will operate a pharmaceutical grade hemp cultivation indoor grow facility and extraction facility.

PURA and ALKM – An Equity Formulation And Bottling Partnership

PURA and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) are long time partners. ALKM worked closely with PURA in perfecting the formulation and bottling of PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water. ALKM has amassed substantial experience in cannabis infusions and bottling and is now part of PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand initiative. PURA recently acquired a 5% interest in ALKM and remains open to the acquisition of an increased interest.

