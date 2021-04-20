APA Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Apache Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm





Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Apache Corporation ("Apache" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Apache securities between September 7, 2016, through March 13, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: [url="]www.bgandg.com%2Fapa[/url].







This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.







The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (2)Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (3) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin.







A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: [url="]www.bgandg.com%2Fapa[/url]or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Apache you have until April 26, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.







