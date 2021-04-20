Tractor Supply Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: [url="]TSCO[/url]), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Tear Sheet. The second annual ESG Tear Sheet supports the Company’s longstanding commitment to sustainability with increased transparency in reporting progress to stakeholders.

“At Tractor Supply, we have a commitment to continuous progress in our ESG efforts, including cultivating a more sustainable environment and an inclusive culture, all while creating long-term value. The release of our 2020 ESG Report reinforces the Company’s prioritization to be a responsible corporate citizen,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply’s Chairman of the Board.“Tractor Supply Company is passionate about Life Out Here. As a purpose-driven company, our actions in 2020 reflected our Mission and Values. Over the course of the past year, events like the global pandemic, social injustice and natural disasters have reinforced the important role we all play in creating positive change. While we have made tremendous progress on our ESG commitments during a challenging year, we are on a journey of continuous improvement and look forward to establishing new and meaningful multiyear goals around the important areas of carbon emissions and diversity, equity and inclusion in 2021. We are committed to improving our ESG performance for the long-term benefit of our stakeholders,” said [url="]Hal+Lawton[/url], Tractor Supply’s President and CEO.The Company published its first ESG Tear Sheet in 2020 (reflecting 2019) as an extension of its annual Stewardship Report, which was first published in 2013. The 2020 ESG Tear Sheet provides new and updated performance metrics for key areas of performance including energy management, recycling efforts, workforce composition, community involvement and volunteering and corporate governance, among others. At Tractor Supply, the Board of Directors has oversight for the Company’s ESG efforts.Tractor Supply is also announcing its commitment to establishing new multiyear goals in the important area of greenhouse gas emission reductions and specific strategic commitments to support and advance underrepresented groups across its workforce, vendors, suppliers and communities later this year. These goals will support Tractor Supply’s commitment to drive positive environmental and social change.The ESG Tear Sheet leverages global best practices, aligning with metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Consumer Goods and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). As part of its focus on transparency, Tractor Supply expanded its reporting to include issuing its inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report in 2020 and submitting data to CDP, the rigorous disclosure system for environmental impacts. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s ESG efforts and view the 2020 ESG Tear Sheet, visit [url="]www.Corporate.TractorSupply.com%2FESG[/url].Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at [url="]www.TractorSupply.com[/url].Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit [url="]www.Petsense.com[/url].

