PRNewswire
Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 28, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: AMEX:MHH -0.3%

PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 20, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, April 28th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO, Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO and Mr. Paul Burton, Chief Executive of Mastech InfoTrellis (the Company's data and analytics business segment).

The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13719170. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13719170. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, India and ASEAN. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

For more information, contact:

Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
Mastech Digital, Inc.
+1-888-330-5497

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastech-digital-inc-to-discuss-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-april-28-2021-301272876.html

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.


