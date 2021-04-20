Vans Commits to Make Core Materials 100% Regenerative, Responsibly Sourced, Renewable or Recycled by 2030

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vans, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative expression, announced new global commitments to environmental sustainability and responsibility that will be achieved by 2030. Vans will move towards creating circular products and systems that use regenerative and recycled materials, designed to reduce waste and keep products in use and out of landfills.

Vans' purpose is to enable creative expression by encouraging the "Off The Wall" spirit that comes from expressing one's true self. As part of Vans' commitment to inspire youth culture, Vans recognizes the urgency to move towards circular products and will deploy systems that design out waste, in tandem, aiding the United Nations in achieving the organization's Sustainable Development Goal 12 to ensure responsible consumption and production patterns.

"Enabling creative expression is central to Vans. As a purpose-driven company that is engrained in youth culture, we are leveraging our commitment to creativity to seek new solutions that reimagine the lifecycle of our products and protect the environment for future generations," said Kim Matsoukas, senior manager of Sustainability at Vans. "While there's more work for us to do, through our Vans family, partnerships with PUR Projet, Terra Genesis, and other leading environmental organizations, we're proud to accomplish these goals by 2030 as we look to create a brighter future for our environment, our communities, and our planet."

To achieve its sustainability vision by 2030, Vans' commitments include:

Top Materials will be 100% Regenerative, Responsibly Sourced, Renewable or Recycled

By 2030, 100% of Vans' top materials will be regenerative, responsibly sourced, renewable or recycled, including rubber, cotton, leather, and polyester. Additionally, the company will commit to a 43% carbon reduction by:

Reducing the average impact of top materials by 35% by 2025

Utilizing 50% recycled polyester by 2025

Sourcing 100% sustainably grown cotton by 2025

Carbon Reduction by 30%

By 2030, Vans will pilot and scale regenerative, recycled and responsibly sourced materials covering 85% of the brand's materials. When combined with other programs like working with suppliers to implement renewable energy in our supply chain, the move to regenerative, recycled and responsibly sourced renewable materials will help Vans achieve its goal of a 30% absolute reduction of scope 3 carbon emissions from a 2017 baseline. This includes:

Piloting and scaling regenerative agriculture practices on farms and ranches that produce rubber, cotton, and leather then using these materials in our products

Exploring bio-based alternatives with lower carbon footprints than traditional petroleum-based synthetic materials

Converting virgin polyester used in our footwear, apparel and accessories to recycled sources

Eliminate All Single-Use Plastic Packaging

By 2025, Vans is committed to eliminating all single-use plastic packaging and reducing waste at every point of its business model. This includes:

No plastic shopping bags in our retail spaces by the end of 2021

Remaining packaging will be minimized, originated from sustainable sources and designed for recyclability

Renewable Energy in 100% of Owned and Operated Facilities by 2025

Vans is working toward converting all owned and operated facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025. In 2017, the company began this transition by installing a 1 MW solar array at its headquarters, achieving a LEED platinum certification - one of the highest standards for sustainable buildings in the world. This mission extends beyond the headquarters, with the goal of having all owned and operated facilities converted by 2025.

Vans recognizes a collective effort and cross-collaboration across the entire Vans Family, from employees and partners, to athletes, ambassadors and consumers when it comes to creating circularity. Partners, including Terra Genesis who generate regenerative rubber and Indigo Ag who supply cotton, are looking forward to working closely with Vans to achieve their sustainability goals.

As Vans pushes towards a better, more responsible future, consumers are encouraged to visit vans.com/sustainability to track the progress of Vans' global sustainability vision and learn more about other brand initiatives that ladder up to Vans' commitment to protecting the environment for future generations.

To commemorate Earth Day, Vans Family members will also have the ability to share what they are doing to make a positive impact on our environment via the loyalty app. Each submission received prior to May 2 will be included in a drawing to be one of ten Vans Family loyalists, who will receive a prize including a Customs Code for PET Customs. To learn more please visit the Vans Family loyalty app.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture, and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

