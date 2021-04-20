Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (EBON)

BENSALEM, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ebang International Holdings, Inc. ("Ebang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBON) securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Ebang investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On April 6, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ebang is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a "series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties." According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go "primarily for development," and that instead the funds were directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Ebang's Chief Executive Officer, Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang's earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had failed due to widespread media coverage of a sales inflation scheme with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending platform that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million "vanish[ing] into thin air."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.82, or approximately 13%, to close at $5.53 per share on April 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, Ebang issued a statement stating that, though it believed the report "contain[ed] many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events," the "Board, together with its Audit Committee, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.12, or 2.17%, to close at $5.41 per share on April 7, 2021. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $0.38, or 7%, to close at $5.03 per share on April 8, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) that Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) that Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) that Ebang's purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ebang securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-ebang-international-holdings-inc-ebon-301272735.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith