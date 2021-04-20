Sky Investment Group LLC Buys General Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, KeyCorp, Otis Worldwide Corp

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Sky Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Pfizer Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, KeyCorp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Webster Financial Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sky Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sky Investment Group LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $417 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TT, TSM,

TT, TSM, Added Positions: GE, HD, VZ, CHD, MA, GOOGL, WMT, SYK, RTX, TMO, D, MCD, PFE, GD, FIS, NSRGY, XOM, KMB, MRK, PEP, SO, CRM, AMZN, ECL, KO, ADBE, RHHBY, QCOM, UNP, CMCSA, V, ZTS, WORK, IBM, AMGN,

GE, HD, VZ, CHD, MA, GOOGL, WMT, SYK, RTX, TMO, D, MCD, PFE, GD, FIS, NSRGY, XOM, KMB, MRK, PEP, SO, CRM, AMZN, ECL, KO, ADBE, RHHBY, QCOM, UNP, CMCSA, V, ZTS, WORK, IBM, AMGN, Reduced Positions: ABT, ABBV, GILD, OTIS, T, INTC, ITW, STZ, DHR, WBS, CSCO, FBHS, RDS.B, DIS, IFF, MMM, CVS, TROW, LIN, NKE, DEO, MAS, AVY, GIS, EMR, CARR, TRV, BHB, WFC, LLY, MO, COST,

ABT, ABBV, GILD, OTIS, T, INTC, ITW, STZ, DHR, WBS, CSCO, FBHS, RDS.B, DIS, IFF, MMM, CVS, TROW, LIN, NKE, DEO, MAS, AVY, GIS, EMR, CARR, TRV, BHB, WFC, LLY, MO, COST, Sold Out: KEY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,242 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 122,695 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,010 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 78,091 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 46,305 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.51. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 776.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.980200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 140,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 11,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 34.72%. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 9,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 36.51%. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 6,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 31.95%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.192800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 6,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.