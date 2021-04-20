Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Dollar General Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Exelon Corp

Investment company Marshall Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Dollar General Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Exelon Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marshall Financial Group LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ETN, DG, XLK, SDY, A, QSR, IYC, GD, CVS, GOOGL, PM, UNH, XYL, SCHW,
- Added Positions: BAC, AAPL, UNP, IUSB, SPY, JPM, PFE, JNJ, ISBC, MSFT, NVDA, BNDX, SCHR, KO, VCSH, VZ, ANGL, MGC, SCHD, FAST, ADP, ZTS, NDSN, NVO, AON, CHD, NTES, T, GOOG, PAYX, VRSK, VEEV, MCO, BABA, VPU, ITW, MNST, SPGI, FDS, EA, CPRT, CL, INTC, CP, JKHY, CSX, BF.B, ADBE, TSLA, SUSC, FICO, APAM, GRMN, FLT, AMZN, MA, MRK, MTD, MKTX, INTU, INFY, RMD, TROW, TXN, HON, EBAY, NEE, LLY, FDM, FNDF, ICF, JKG, HD, WMT, WIT, SPEM, MAR, MXIM, FTNT,
- Reduced Positions: MKC, EXC, LMT, AVGO, PSK, DIS, AMAT, V, BRK.B, SPHY, LRCX, FB, UPS, VYM, IYH, DTH, SO, PG, CSCO, LIN, MCD, JCI, VFH,
- Sold Out: XMLV, EDV,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with BAC. Click here to check it out.
- List of 52-Week Lows
- List of 3-Year Lows
- List of 5-Year Lows
For the details of Marshall Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marshall Financial Group LLC
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 242,301 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,950 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 148,201 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 55,894 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 67,670 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.028000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 507.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 43.07%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 83.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 102.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.Reduced: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Exelon Corp by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Marshall Financial Group LLC still held 11,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Marshall Financial Group LLC still held 665 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marshall Financial Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Marshall Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marshall Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marshall Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marshall Financial Group LLC keeps buying