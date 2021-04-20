Fortem Financial Group, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

Investment company Fortem Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Aon PLC, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Qualcomm Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, HP Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortem Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Fortem Financial Group, Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VTWO, XLE, VO, VGSH, Added Positions: VZ, AON, QCOM, CPE, MRO, VLO, ET, GOLD, RIG, OXY, MS, CRWD, BABA, BLD, MSFT, QRVO, SPY, BA, CAT, CMI, KLAC, IWB, CVX, UNH, UNP, REGN, TXN, PHM, NVDA, AMT, PFF, MRK, DIA, BAC, UBER, HD, WYNN, WBA, GE, STZ, EXPE, CF, CCL, DKNG,

AMJ, HPQ, XLV, TSLA, LRCX, JNJ, UL, PFE, QQQ, AAPL, AMP, GOOGL, CSCO, JD, SLV, USO, LLY, FISV, DHR, FB, DIS, MTG, KSS, AVGO, INTC, MA, BX, APTV, ABBV, TMO, AMZN, MCHP, IBM, AZO, AMAT, VNQ, VV, CVS, COF, ROKU, PYPL, INFO, DRI, ALLE, KODK, DPZ, EFX, HBAN, GM, LYB, ALXN, TEVA, ORLY, PXD, PRU, PWR, CRM, SIRI, TRV, PNC, VRSN, KSU, JBHT, TSN, SWK, MCK, UNM, WMT, MCD, Sold Out: EA, CNP, GLD, DON, AZN, EW, NFLX, FCX, NOC, LAD, TWTR, FOCS, SONO, XLI, BK, SIVB, PSK, COP, MGM, V, AMD, C, LHX, DAR, IT, PPBI, BKNG, RCII, PDM, PFSI, FNDX, T, AIG, BLDR, CAR, HON, MHO, NOV, SGMS, XEL, CMG, VRTS, HZNP, MPLX, IWM, AMN, MDRX, CCI, RHP, GS, SVC, LMT, PG, LUV, THC, UPS, ZION, BXMX, EVR, LULU, AWK, GNRC, FLT, WD, TMHC, EVTC, IVH, GOOG, GMS, MEDP, FRTA, TRTN, ITOT, XLF, ADP, DRH, ECPG, JCOM, MDLZ, MAS, MDT, SWKS, SYNA, XPER, URI, CMPR, EBS, CLW, PARR, CWEN.A, FPI, SYNH, ENVA, FBM, ZM, CWB, CB, ATVI, AFL, A, AEE, BDC, CRUS, DVA, DLX, ENB, NEE, LCI, LII, MAR, MRVL, MU, NOK, OTTR, PII, PBH, RIO, RDS.A, SBUX, INVA, XLNX, MMT, CII, IGD, ETY, QQQX, CHW, H, NBB, TPCO, GNL, ICHR, BJ, EFA, IGM, VEU, XLK, AES, ADBE, AMGN, ANIP, BTI, CBRE, CHL, DVN, DD, XOM, ING, INFY, LAMR, MPW, MSI, NKE, OMC, ORCL, TPC, RCL, SWBI, SHOO, TJX, TSM, TSCO, TRMB, USB, VAR, BDJ, BR, DFS, AGNC, HII, RLJ, SPLK, SRC, FOXF, BRX, AAL, OUT, MGNI, ENBL, KEYS, APLE, PK, VERI, BKR, SPCE, DBX, NIO, MRNA, DOW, BBIO, PTON, GDRX, BNDX, EEM, FTA, FXZ, IAU, ITA, IWR, SGOL, XHB, AAON, APH, BAX, BLK, BCO, BMY, CMS, FIS, LNG, CHU, KO, CXW, EMN, EPD, FITB, FLO, FSP, TGNA, ROCK, GILD, GSK, GPN, HAIN, HAL, HIG, HFC, IDA, JCI, JLL, KEY, KRG, LH, LVS, MAT, MKC, TAP, EGOV, NRG, NDAQ, VHC, PKI, PFG, DGX, RF, ROST, SMG, TROW, GEO, WAB, WFC, EBAY, JPC, AVXL, TAK, IBIO, OPI, XXII, CLDT, WSR, BCX, FBHS, PSX, RLGY, IQV, NRZ, GLPI, MMI, CGC, SABR, CDK, CRBP, BVXV, IIPR, SNAP, PLYM, VICI, NMRK, ILPT, TLRY, LEVI, WTRE, PINS, SDGR, NKLA, AGG, BOTZ, DES, EWJ, FBT, IAT, IEZ, IWD, PJP, SMH, SPTM, SRVR, VTV,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,399 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 256,543 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.2% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 72,570 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.17% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 20,679 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position KLA Corp (KLAC) - 11,104 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 22,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 72,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 203.01%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $236.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 121.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $133.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 991.30%. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.252500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 710.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 207.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.76.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.97.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.3.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $84.75.