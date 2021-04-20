Syquant Capital Sas Buys Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, GrubHub Inc, Sells Tiffany, Pinduoduo Inc, Natura &Co Holding SA

Investment company Syquant Capital Sas (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, GrubHub Inc, CoreLogic Inc, NIC Inc, sells Tiffany, Pinduoduo Inc, Natura &Co Holding SA, KE Holdings Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2021Q1, Syquant Capital Sas owns 46 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 348,841 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,190,503 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.43% GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 585,000 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.78% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 391,743 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.58% RealPage Inc (RP) - 298,950 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 471.61%

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 461,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cardtronics PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 346,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 442,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 57,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 394.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.53%. The holding were 1,190,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 471.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 298,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 138.78%. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 585,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 172.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 391,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Linde PLC by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $286.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.77.