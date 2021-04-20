Falcon Wealth Planning Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Falcon Wealth Planning (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Wealth Planning. As of 2021Q1, Falcon Wealth Planning owns 56 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CL, LEG, RDS.A, HD, EFV,

CL, LEG, RDS.A, HD, EFV, Added Positions: AAPL, VTV, VUG, VGSH, BND, VWO, BNDX, VNQ, VSS, IWP, VEU, VOE, SCZ, DWM, CELH, BA, CMF, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, VTI, IEMG, TSLA, GOOG, RWR,

AAPL, VTV, VUG, VGSH, BND, VWO, BNDX, VNQ, VSS, IWP, VEU, VOE, SCZ, DWM, CELH, BA, CMF, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, VTI, IEMG, TSLA, GOOG, RWR, Reduced Positions: XLE, SLYG, PFF, SCHE, SPMD, BKF, IVE, IWN, JKH, MGK, VBK, DOL, EWX, SCHM,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,780 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 159,805 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 69,905 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 251,229 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 72,288 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.487300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.5. The stock is now traded at around $323.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.336500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 50,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 77,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.