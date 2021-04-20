Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Telos Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Leesburg, VA, based Investment company Toth Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Telos Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, MKS Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toth Financial Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q1, Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 657 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLS, KBH, ADS, PATK, SAM, DHI, PII, PRI, SFM, ATH, SLQT, JEF, WDC, HZNP, ICHR, EXP, NX, ALV, LKQ, SAH, BERY, FANG, VOYA, RF, SMPL, MCB, ASTE, OFG, OI, ENVA, BIG, PHM, VRT, GVA, LDOS, NLY, IMKTA, GDV, JELD, DPST, FAS, CLFD, ALB, BGFV, CRNT, CHKP, LNG, CLF, COP, DJCO, EDAP, GSK, MTCH, LOGI, LPX, MTZ, VTRS, NVR, NOV, NUE, PLUG, POWW, XPO, SPG, TJX, TUP, INPX, RDS.B, ACM, BUD, GM, BAH, WD, ZG, APTV, TRIP, SSTK, ARCT, HLT, ICD, VIRT, LOB, CRON, TWLO, KNSL, BOMN, ASIX, GRWG, IRTC, CNDT, BHF, DMTK, PLL, SPRO, SAIL, TCDA, IFFT, BBCP, TCRR, SY, RVLV, AKRO, ADPT, TXG, ADCT, LYRA, RNA, AKUS, LMND, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, CMPS, ONCR, HYLN, NGA, NSH, NSH, MP, IPOE, ABNB, SKLZ, DNMR, 7H80, GHVI, EFA, ICLN, IEZ, IPO, KRE, VXF,

WBA, XLF, MIDU, TQQQ, UDOW, SOXL, MA, CVS, RTX, XLE, ERX, BAC, MU, TBT, USTB, MMM, BLK, GS, REGL, XLI, WM, TPB, HNI, MCK, SMDV, XLC, BC, GD, LAD, SCHO, XLV, HON, INTC, MCD, RCII, GWW, BMY, STZ, FISV, JNJ, LOW, MDT, ENSG, MBUU, IBP, FND, XLB, XLU, EFX, HSY, HD, MDC, TROW, TPX, UNH, CCS, TRU, RXL, SPY, UITB, ADP, BDX, SJM, PEP, ROP, SHW, V, EDC, FDN, SSO, UPRO, T, AMGN, WTRG, CTAS, FRT, IRM, MDLZ, ORCL, PG, ULH, VFC, PCRX, ISEE, MRNA, ARKK, DIG, IWM, PSCT, UWM, AIG, BRK.B, CCL, C, CTXS, CMI, EPD, EQIX, HOLX, JPM, LRCX, LMT, MAR, NVDA, NEM, NKE, OHI, PAA, PRU, SEIC, SWKS, SO, LUV, UAL, UNM, ANTM, WAL, WMB, ET, NXPI, KMI, HII, PANW, TWTR, JD, NVTA, SHOP, SQ, FLGT, PINS, BYND, FVRR, INMD, U, ARKG, BLOK, BOTZ, EEM, GLD, KBE, MJ, QCLN, SLV, TECL, UXI, Reduced Positions: QLD, AMD, AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, MSFT, BIB, QQQ, NOW, PAGS, IIPR, TGT, SOXX, PYPL, CMG, PTC, ADBE, TTWO, GPN, FOCS, ROM, DIS, KMB, ISRG, ABT, CRWD, GLOB, QRVO, TTD, DOCU, ABBV, VOO, SNBR, XLK, D, BA, DGX, CLX, K, GIS, KIE, IYZ, FDX, SCHZ, HRL, AFL, XHB, KO, IYT, CIEN, AGG, PSA, PM, VZ, GDX, COF, ACN, CSM, FTEC, VNQ, VCSH, MO, BF.B, IPKW, IVE, IVW, SCHP, SCHF, BIDU, GFI, PEG, O, RCL, PETS, SRE, NOK, LHX, DAL, MNSB, SAND, AGZ, LGIH, BABA, F, XOM, RUN, LITE, DUK, CRSP, CVX, SI,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,344 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 142,026 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) - 308,861 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 119,696 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 124,315 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 80,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.29. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1047.74. The stock is now traded at around $1274.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 192.51%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.704506. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 170,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $105.539000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares by 3985.66%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $61.84, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5080.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.01 and $130.16, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $137.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 1400.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $113.13.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.