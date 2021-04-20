Wendell David Associates Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Healthpeak Properties Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Tiffany, Welltower Inc, AT&T Inc

Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Wendell David Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Healthpeak Properties Inc, ConocoPhillips, Tractor Supply Co, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells Tiffany, Welltower Inc, AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wendell David Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wendell David Associates Inc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PEAK, COP, TSCO,
- Added Positions: SHW, PEP, FISV, ABT, NEE, COST, AMT, HD, ZTS, PFF, DG, SYK, AMZN, EW, CHD, BR, DUK, FPE, VZ, ADBE, GOOGL, ORLY, JPM, V, WMT, EQR, ORCL, PYPL, PM, MMM, HEI, TMO, UNH, GE,
- Reduced Positions: BF.B, WELL, AAPL, MA, T, ACN, RTX, IDXX, FDS, BRK.B, RHHBY, INTU, EOG, KO, CTAS, EL, PAYX, TRMB, SBUX, ROST, CDK, QCOM, OTIS, JKHY, CL, FDX, NSC, PFE, PRAA, PGR, INTC, CARR, GILD, BMY,
- Sold Out: TIF, SRCL, TSLA,
These are the top 5 holdings of WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 141,299 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,715 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 200,911 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,031 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 125,346 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.21. The stock is now traded at around $180.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $266.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $68.01.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
