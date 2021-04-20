Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfol

Investment company Stewardship Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,324 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 818,622 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.77% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 819,307 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.00% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 271,757 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.97% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 436,830 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 436,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 819,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 271,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 469,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $118.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.