>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfol

April 20, 2021 | About: GOVT +0.15% SCHD -0.61% SUSB +0.06% ARKK -1.74% EMQQ -1.96% SPIB +0.14% SPHB -3.27% LQD +0.29% MUB +0.02%

Investment company Stewardship Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stewardship Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewardship+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stewardship Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,324 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 818,622 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.77%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 819,307 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.00%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 271,757 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.97%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 436,830 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 436,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 819,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 271,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 469,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $118.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stewardship Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stewardship Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)