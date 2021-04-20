>
First United Bank Trust Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund

April 20, 2021 | About: IVV -0.9% IWR -1.34% FLOT +0.01% VB -1.97% VOE -1.17% VO -1.19% AGG +0.16% HYD -0.06% VEA -1.67% VLO -3.16% ARKK -1.74% GME -4.62%

Investment company First United Bank Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank Trust. As of 2021Q1, First United Bank Trust owns 157 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+united+bank+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,270 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,658 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,960 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,408 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,734 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.388900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $118.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $157.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 279.62%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 170.79%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 471.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.768000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.



