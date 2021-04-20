First United Bank Trust Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund

Investment company First United Bank Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank Trust. As of 2021Q1, First United Bank Trust owns 157 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGG, HYD, VEA, VLO, ARKK, GME, GNRC, IWM, TFC, PHO, MO, IWN, EMB, LMT, RTX, MMM, CAT, AMX,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWR, FLOT, VB, VOE, VO, VBR, VTV, TIP, VOT, IEMG, RSP, IEFA, CVX, DHI, PZA, SO, BMY, ISRG, FBND, CRM, NEE, SHM, DOW, FTNT, PRU, DVY, DG, AMT, ICLN, MA, GOOGL, AMZN, FB, PGX, DD, CSX, XLB, HD, ITW, MSFT, TXN, UNH, COST, CMCSA, VZ, UNP, ZTS, TGT, VBK, BABA, PG, MKC, IJT, GPC, XOM, DLR, BX, ADP, MRK, LLY, IWO, BAX, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, PPG, VCIT, XLC, GBF, IWF, DHR, VOO, BAB, IBM, SPY, INTC, IWD, LOW, ROK, BND, IHI, XLP, TTWO, ABT, AMGN, IYW, XLY, IGSB, EW, XLRE, DE, NEO, XLV, DIA, XLI, XLK, MCHP, MET, HON, BDX, XLU, BA, TSLA, IWS, GLD, CME, KO, PEP, MTB, DIS, IYH, IWP, XLF, BRK.B, EEM, BAC, T,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,270 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,658 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,960 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,408 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,734 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
First United Bank Trust initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
First United Bank Trust initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.388900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
First United Bank Trust initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $118.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)
First United Bank Trust initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $157.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 279.62%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 170.79%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
First United Bank Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 471.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.768000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.
