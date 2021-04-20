West Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company West Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Otter Tail Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, West Financial Advisors, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLF, XLC, DYN, ICE, C, IBM, IUSV, DGRO, MGV,

XLF, XLC, DYN, ICE, C, IBM, IUSV, DGRO, MGV, Added Positions: SUB, SPY, VEA, BND, XLI, XLK, VCSH, IJH, VXF, QQQ, VB, VWO, TIP, SCHZ, BAX, TYL, MO, PFG, XOM, CASY, BBY, VTV,

SUB, SPY, VEA, BND, XLI, XLK, VCSH, IJH, VXF, QQQ, VB, VWO, TIP, SCHZ, BAX, TYL, MO, PFG, XOM, CASY, BBY, VTV, Reduced Positions: VIG, AGG, VXUS, DIS, KR, SCHD, AFL, AMZN, DE, IWN, OTTR, PFE, SCHH, VZ, VTRS,

VIG, AGG, VXUS, DIS, KR, SCHD, AFL, AMZN, DE, IWN, OTTR, PFE, SCHH, VZ, VTRS, Sold Out: XLB, XLY, GOLD, NVDA, FUBO, VEEV, ROKU, NIO, STNE, MRNA, VT,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,888 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 307,868 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 382,807 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 646,044 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 114,153 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.704506. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $119.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $138.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.132000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 56.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 65,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 68.68%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 63.97%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.