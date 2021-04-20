First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schw

Investment company First Command Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, First Command Advisory Services, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJJ, TFI, NGVC, DSSI, CCIV, BNDX, IEMG, ISTB, SCHB, FLY, USHY, USMV, VEA, VIG, VTEB, VTI, VWO, VXUS, MRK, MMM, T, AAPL, CVX, COST, DTE, DCO, MNST, FNHC, MSFT, PRU, TXT, UHS, BYM, EAD, CPLP,

IJJ, TFI, NGVC, DSSI, CCIV, BNDX, IEMG, ISTB, SCHB, FLY, USHY, USMV, VEA, VIG, VTEB, VTI, VWO, VXUS, MRK, MMM, T, AAPL, CVX, COST, DTE, DCO, MNST, FNHC, MSFT, PRU, TXT, UHS, BYM, EAD, CPLP, Added Positions: DGRO, CSCO, IEFA, SCHF, VOO,

DGRO, CSCO, IEFA, SCHF, VOO, Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, SCHD, AGG, FNDA, GEM,

IJH, IJR, SCHD, AGG, FNDA, GEM, Sold Out: SCHA, XLP, VNQI, VNQ, VMBS, VEU, VCIT, TIP, SPIB, SCZ, SCHX, SCHR, SCHP, SCHH, SCHE, SCHC, EBND, QUAL, QQQ, PXH, IWP, IWF, IVE, IEI, IBB, IAU, HYG, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FEZ, EEM,

For the details of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,180,404 shares, 29.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 33,237,112 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.70% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 17,422,404 shares, 19.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 9,168,619 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.99% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 7,904,376 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.660500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.68%. The holding were 7,904,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.037700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 33,237,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 89.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1166.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.