First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schw

Investment company First Command Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, First Command Advisory Services, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJJ, TFI, NGVC, DSSI, CCIV, BNDX, IEMG, ISTB, SCHB, FLY, USHY, USMV, VEA, VIG, VTEB, VTI, VWO, VXUS, MRK, MMM, T, AAPL, CVX, COST, DTE, DCO, MNST, FNHC, MSFT, PRU, TXT, UHS, BYM, EAD, CPLP,
- Added Positions: DGRO, CSCO, IEFA, SCHF, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, SCHD, AGG, FNDA, GEM,
- Sold Out: SCHA, XLP, VNQI, VNQ, VMBS, VEU, VCIT, TIP, SPIB, SCZ, SCHX, SCHR, SCHP, SCHH, SCHE, SCHC, EBND, QUAL, QQQ, PXH, IWP, IWF, IVE, IEI, IBB, IAU, HYG, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FEZ, EEM,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,180,404 shares, 29.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 33,237,112 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.70%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 17,422,404 shares, 19.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 9,168,619 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.99%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 7,904,376 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.660500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.68%. The holding were 7,904,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.037700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 33,237,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 89.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1166.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Advisory Services, Inc. keeps buying