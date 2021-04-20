Insight Folios Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Pipelines LP

Investment company Insight Folios Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q1, Insight Folios Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: T, GIS, ET, VZ, MMP, O, PG, BSV, IBM, CVX, BRK.B, MO, JNJ, OHI, XOM, SO, ABBV, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: IVZ, KSS, DFS, QCOM, TGT, TD, EMR, BEN, STWD, NUE, AAPL,
- Sold Out: LUMN, TCP,
For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Insight Folios Inc
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 327,542 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
- Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 128,182 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
- Nucor Corp (NUE) - 75,591 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 238,507 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 61,180 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $267.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.35.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.
