Insight Folios Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Pipelines LP

April 20, 2021 | About: BRK.B -1.1% LUMN +0.32% TCP +0%

Investment company Insight Folios Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q1, Insight Folios Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Folios Inc
  1. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 327,542 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
  2. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 128,182 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  3. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 75,591 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 238,507 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 61,180 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $267.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.35.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Folios Inc. Also check out:

1. Insight Folios Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Folios Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Folios Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Folios Inc keeps buying

