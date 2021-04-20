SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc, McCormick Inc

Investment company SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Truist Financial Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc, McCormick Inc, Viatris Inc, Fulton Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sevenbridge+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,368 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,960 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,650 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,801 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 100,717 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $487.28. The stock is now traded at around $500.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $155.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $267.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.58.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $89.14.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.