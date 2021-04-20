UBS Advisor Matt Megorden Named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

UBS announced today that [url="]Matthew+%28%26ldquo%3BMatt%26rdquo%3B%29+Megorden[/url], CFP®, CIMA®, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Hawaii branch, has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021. This is the second time that Matt has been named to the list.“We are extremely proud that Matt has been recognized to this prestigious list," said Daniel Shiu, Branch Manager of the Honolulu office at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Matt has achieved an incredible level of success as an advisor through his dedication, focus, and commitment to his clients, family, and community.”Matt has been with UBS since 2009, building a successful business focused on high-net-worth entrepreneurs and executives in the technology sector. He has achieved the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation through The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, and the Certified Financial Planner certification, to provide full-service support for his clients. He heads a [url="]team[/url] with two additional Financial Advisors and five associates in UBS’s Honolulu office.Matt is FINRA-registered and holds the Series 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses as well as life, accident and health, variable annuity, and long-term care insurance licenses for both Hawaii and California. In 2012 he was named a Pacific Century Fellow, a professional organization that aims to unite Hawaii’s emerging leaders from diverse professions in an endeavor to find innovative solutions to the state’s concerns.With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year’s Top 1,200 advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, with an average of $14 million to invest. They each manage about $3 billion in client assets and have an average client-retention rate of 98.4%.For the full list and further information visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors[/url].As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com[/url]© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

