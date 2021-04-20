>
Glatfelter GlatClean™ Nominated for World of Wipes Innovation Award

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:GLT -9.42%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, has been nominated for the 2021 World of Wipes Innovation Award with its eco-friendly, cellulose-based airlaid substrate for GlatClean™ disinfecting wipes.

“Glatfelter is committed to offering our customers wipes substrates that outperform standards in hygiene, safety, and sustainability and is delighted to have been nominated for this prestigious award,” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “High quality disinfectants deserve the best substrates like those found in GlatClean™ and we are proud to have invented an eco-friendly, cellulose-based airlaid solution for cleaning and disinfecting wipes.”

GlatClean™ is durable, soft, and has superior liquid absorption capacity. It offers low fluid migration through the stack or roll during storage and maintains strength and integrity over time in aqueous, quaternary ammonium and alcohol-based solutions. Formed primarily of cellulose-pulp, GlatClean™ provides a sustainable and effective solution to the growing disinfecting and sanitizing wipes market given its unique combination of attributes.

Glatfelter recognizes the international INDA World of Wipes conference as an ideal platform to support important industry goals and to collaborate on new ideas and sustainable product innovation. Glatfelter will be presenting additional innovations at INDA’s World of Wipes conference, scheduled to be held July 12 to 15, 2021.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

