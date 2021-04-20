Northforge Innovations Signs Representative Agreement for Broadcom Software Development Services

Northforge Innovations, Inc., an expert software consulting and development company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Avnet, a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider (NASDAQ: [url="]AVT[/url]), and EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, to promote Northforge to Broadcom customers in North America and EMEA.Both distributors will help Northforge expand its North America and EMEA base of Broadcom customers that may require software development services for Broadcom’s StrataDNX™, StrataXGS®, BroadPTP™, BroadSync™, and Broadcom PLP products. Northforge is the only Broadcom Authorized Development Collaborator (ADC) for the StrataDNX line of switch system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices.“Given our close collaboration with Broadcom and direct training from their engineering experts, our expertise and service level commitment are unparalleled. Our rapid response to issues and help with reducing design cycles plays a key role in the software development of our customers’ new products,” said Brenda Pastorek, President and Chief Operating Officer of Northforge Innovations. “With this agreement, we can reach more Broadcom customers who require our experience and the expertise that we have developed over the years of giving customers the high level of attention that they deserve.”“By partnering with Northforge, Avnet expands our service offering to provide top-level software expertise to our Broadcom customers,” said Karen Worley, Director of Supplier Business Development at Avnet. “We’re proud to partner with Northforge to deliver increased value to our customers’ by supporting their Broadcom software development needs.”“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase Northforge’s years of experience to our large customer base,” said Susanne Betting, Director Supplier Marketing at EBV Elektronik. “This agreement will give us another avenue to grow our service offerings for our customers’ Broadcom software development needs.”As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at [url="]www.avnet.com[/url].EBV Elektronik, an Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) company, was founded in 1969 and is the leading specialist in European semiconductor distribution. EBV maintains its successful strategy of personal commitment to customers and excellent services. 240 Technical Sales Specialists provide a strong focus on a selected group of long-term manufacturing partners. 120 continuously trained Application Specialists offer extensive application know-how and design expertise. With the EBVchips Program, EBV, together with its customers, defines and develops new semiconductor products. Targeted customers in selected growth markets will be supported by the Vertical Sales Segments. Warehouse operations, complete logistics solutions and value-added services such as programming, taping & reeling and laser marking are fulfilled by Avnet Logistics, EBV’s logistical backbone and Europe’s largest service centre. EBV operates from 65 offices in 29 countries throughout EMEA (Europe–Middle East–Africa). For more information about EBV Elektronik, please visit [url="]www.ebv.com[/url].Northforge Innovations is an expert software consulting and development company focused on enabling its customers to realize the promise of 5G networks. We help customers reduce time-to-market as well as bringing innovation and quality to their network infrastructure products and services. Northforge Innovations is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of IP Infusion. For more information, visit [url="]www.gonorthforge.com[/url].Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

