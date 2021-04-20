>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Crescent Point Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CPG -3.41% TSX:CPG -0.42%

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2021

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) will hold its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on May 20, 2021 by virtual means.

The AGM will be conducted by way of live audio webcast. The timing and process for voting by proxy are described in detail in the information circular and the AGM notice previously mailed to shareholders. Shareholders are reminded that completed proxy forms must be received no later than 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) on May 18, 2020.

The Company is holding the AGM virtually to ensure community safety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is following the order of Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health prohibiting indoor gatherings.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the AGM, ask questions and vote, all in real time online at https://web.lumiagm.com/478426363 by entering the 15-digit Control Number provided in their meeting materials, and the password "crescent2021" (case sensitive). Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders (being shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the AGM at the link above as guests but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting. Crescent Point recommends shareholders log into the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance of the virtual meeting start time to ensure connectivity.

The majority of shareholders vote in advance of the annual meeting by proxy using the various voting channels made available by the Company, all of which will remain available. The Company encourages shareholders to continue voting in advance by proxy.

Full details on how to vote, change or revoke a vote, appoint a proxyholder, attend the virtual AGM, ask questions and other general proxy matters are available in the information circular dated April 8, 2021 and the Virtual AGM User Guide available on the Company's website or at Crescent Point's company profile on sedar.com or sec.gov websites.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or
Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-point-announces-virtual-annual-general-meeting-301272913.html

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)