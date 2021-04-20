Water Technologies International, Inc. to Expand its Residential Business and will Sell Whole House RO Systems in a National Home Improvement Chain

The Company will Sell Through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Water Zone, Inc., its Reverse Osmosis Products in 6 Florida Home Improvement Stores Starting in May

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) (News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design and water treatment, announced today, that its wholly owned subsidiary, Water Zone, Inc., has signed an agreement with a manufacturer of a whole house reverse osmosis systems to be sold in a National chain of "Big Box" home improvement stores throughout Florida. The rollout will begin in May and with start with 6 stores in Florida. The RO system can produce 1,200 gallons of clean water a day. Florida has experienced growth throughout the entire State due to the pandemic and Commercial & Residential water needs are growing as well. Management believes that clean drinking water products are proving to be in high demand.

Water Technologies International, Inc. has evolved as a "Pure Water Play". The Company has technology and patents for atmospheric water generation, water filtration, designed mainly for drinking water, water for agriculture, and a full line or waste water treatment solutions. The Company sees continued growth in its ultra-pure DI water. With the completion of the acquisition of Water Zone, the Company is providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions to its clients daily. The Company feels it is important to update the shareholders on the Company's developments as it strives to improve the existing Patented technology and drive sales in Florida and on a Global basis.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I am excited about selling a great product that produces clean drinking water for your whole house or business. This is a great product, and to have the traffic come to us and be able to sell out of a well-respected Home Improvement store gives us a big advantage. I see us gaining additional residential and commercial business by introducing our product lines for clean water and should increase and diversify our revenue growth."

Company Update. Water Technologies has seen a pickup in orders and request for quotes for our AWG or Atmospheric Water Generators in recent months. Also, the company has discontinued its Hemp CBD business as the industry becomes a crowded space.

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets .

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations for Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

William S Tudor, CEO

561-841-6024

SOURCE: Water Technologies International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: