Wuhan General Group Recruiting in Lesotho for its Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation Facility

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("Wuhan'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce on the occasion of ‘420 Day' or ‘Weed Day' that the company, through its local subsidiary, Tsime Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Supplies, has started recruiting its team for the rollout of a world class medicinal cannabis cultivation facility. The first employee has already been appointed, and an experienced team of master growers engaged.

Willem Jonker, Chief Operating Officer of the cannabis division of Wuhan, commented "Lesotho was recently in the news when a local company obtained EU GMP accreditation. This confirms our belief that Lesotho is the correct location for our cultivation operations. The Lesotho government recently also approved psilocybin research, opening up further possibilities for our group in that country."

While the recruitment continues, the company is simultaneously finalizing details for Phase 1 of the property buildout and plans to share the timeline and deliverables very soon.

"Weed Day' or ‘420' generally has the connotation of people smoking cannabis for recreational purposes. The day was popularized by the people categorized as ‘stoners' due to a lack of acceptability of cannabis in people's lives given it's illegal status. However, people are changing and so are the laws. We as societies have grown to accept cannabis a lot more and companies such as ours are propagating the use of this God-given plant for medicinal and prescription purposes in order to positively affect the health of countless people in the world. Weed Day should no longer be celebrated or recognized only by ‘stoners', but also by everyone who believes in the science behind plant-based and natural medicine. This is a step we all must take to rebrand the image of cannabis in people's minds and create positive awareness." said Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan General Group.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M 2 bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ and Handcrafted Delights™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

