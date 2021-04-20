Fibocom Launches 5G Smart Module SC161 Based on Qualcomm QCM6350

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading provider of cellular embedded wireless module solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced the world-wide launch of 5G smart module SC161. Integrated with high bandwidth, low latency and strong computing power, SC161 is designed to satisfy the wireless communication needs of industries that require powerful computing ability and local computation.

The newly-launched SC161 module is based on Qualcomm QCM6350, coming with a high-end Octa-core platform 2*A77 2.0GHz + 6*A55 1.7GHz processor and vDSP (visual Digital Signal Processor). Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, Fibocom's SC161 module is backward compatible with 4G/3G network standard. Combining with 5G high-speed and high-computing capability processor, the module is capable for multi-channel capturing and image processing with high performance and low power consumption.

It is worth noting that the 5G smart module SC161 integrates a high-performance graphics engine to allow smooth 4K video playing and multi-channel camera input. Fibocom SC161 module supports a variety of long-distance communication modes as well as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth short-distance wireless transmission technology. In addition, the module supports high precision GNSS wireless positioning.

Fibocom's SC161 module presets open Android operating system with rich extension interfaces such as MIPI/USB/UAR/ SPI/I2C, making it a preferred solution for the core system of wireless intelligent products. Fibocom SC161 can be widely applied in IoT scenarios such as smart wireless payment, C-V2X, smart cities, smart home, robot, VR, AR, etc. It is an outstanding core system solution for global IoT applications.

"The mass production of Fibocom SC161 smart module is planned to start in Q3 2021," said the director of product management, Fibocom. "We are honored to introduce the new SC161 modules for global customers, which is an excellent addition to our 5G wireless module family. I believe Fibocom's leading 5G smart modules will bring unprecedented benefits into various industries and business, helping to build a higher level of smarter world."

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

