Premier Products Releases Investor Video Presentation on their Smart Road Technology and Patents

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG), a developer of smart transportation technologies, announced the release of an investor video presentation conducted on April 15, 2021, regarding their smart city road technology and other corporate updates.

Premier Products Group announces the release of their investor video presentation conducted on April 15, 2021 for playback.

The investor presentation discussed, among other things, the technology behind their SmartRoad™ Turtle (SRT) smart road sensors, patent portfolio, and plans for 5G integration.

To view the investor video presentation please visit

The Company also released general updates regarding current operations, which can be found at https://pmpginc.com/about

SmartRoad™ Turtle (SRT) intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Device use advanced sensing technologies and wireless communication technology to integrate with critical traffic management and Smart City infrastructures. When deployed, SRT devices will be embedded in and near paved road surfaces to support autonomous (driverless) and semi-autonomous vehicles and will interact with new and existing open platforms that support critical Smart City infrastructures. https://smartroadturtle.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information, certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.



CONTACT:

Tony Hicks

Chairman/CEO

(818) 798-1878

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/PMPG_INC

SOURCE: Premier Products Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: