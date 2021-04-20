Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue

PR Newswire
EWING, N.J., April 20, 2021
EWING, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company's investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date. In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.
Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols. The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code. No other products are included in this recall. These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.
Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately. Please call our dedicated Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to our Consumer Affairs team Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm ET. In the event of illness or injury, consumers can contact Safety Call at +1 (888) 234-1828.
RECALLED PRODUCT LIST
Reference to identify affected plastic bottled gummy vitamin products via Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code.
Product Name
Product UPC
Lot Codes
Expiration Date
vitafusion MultiVites 150ct
0-27917-01919-2
WA03044959
4/22
vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct
0-27917-01984-0
WA03087520
WA02487524
WA03086273
11/22
9/22
11/22
vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct
0-27917-01890-4
WA02187020
WA03086671
WA03087521
8/22
11/22
11/22
vitafusion Melatonin 140ct
0-27917-02671-8
WA03076990
WA03077852
WA02608988
11/22
11/22
9/22
vitafusion Melatonin 44ct
0-27917-28011-0
WA03076270
11/22
vitafusion SleepWell 250ct
0-27917-02524-7
WA03077414
11/22
vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50ct
0-27917-00170-8
WA03076268
11/22
Media Contact:
Edelman
[email protected]
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is located in Ewing, New Jersey. For more information, visit the Company's website at ChurchDwight.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/church--dwight-initiates-voluntary-recall-of-select-vitamins-due-to-isolated-manufacturing-issue-301272921.html
SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.