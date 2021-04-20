>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CHD +2.22%

PR Newswire

EWING, N.J., April 20, 2021

EWING, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company's investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date. In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.

Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue

Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols. The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code. No other products are included in this recall. These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately. Please call our dedicated Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to our Consumer Affairs team Monday through Friday, 9am5pm ET. In the event of illness or injury, consumers can contact Safety Call at +1 (888) 234-1828.

RECALLED PRODUCT LIST

Reference to identify affected plastic bottled gummy vitamin products via Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code.

Product Name

Product UPC

Lot Codes

Expiration Date

vitafusion MultiVites 150ct

0-27917-01919-2

WA03044959

4/22

vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct

0-27917-01984-0

WA03087520

WA02487524

WA03086273

11/22

9/22

11/22

vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct

0-27917-01890-4

WA02187020

WA03086671

WA03087521

8/22

11/22

11/22

vitafusion Melatonin 140ct

0-27917-02671-8

WA03076990

WA03077852

WA02608988

11/22

11/22

9/22

vitafusion Melatonin 44ct

0-27917-28011-0

WA03076270

11/22

vitafusion SleepWell 250ct

0-27917-02524-7

WA03077414

11/22

vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50ct

0-27917-00170-8

WA03076268

11/22

Media Contact:
Edelman
[email protected]

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is located in Ewing, New Jersey. For more information, visit the Company's website at ChurchDwight.com.

Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue

Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue

Church & Dwight

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/church--dwight-initiates-voluntary-recall-of-select-vitamins-due-to-isolated-manufacturing-issue-301272921.html

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)