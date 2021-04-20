Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of Select Vitamins Due to Isolated Manufacturing Issue

EWING, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company's investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date. In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.

Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols. The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code. No other products are included in this recall. These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately. Please call our dedicated Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to our Consumer Affairs team Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm ET. In the event of illness or injury, consumers can contact Safety Call at +1 (888) 234-1828.

RECALLED PRODUCT LIST

Reference to identify affected plastic bottled gummy vitamin products via Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code.

Product Name Product UPC Lot Codes Expiration Date vitafusion MultiVites 150ct 0-27917-01919-2 WA03044959 4/22 vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct 0-27917-01984-0 WA03087520 WA02487524 WA03086273 11/22 9/22 11/22 vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct 0-27917-01890-4 WA02187020 WA03086671 WA03087521 8/22 11/22 11/22 vitafusion Melatonin 140ct 0-27917-02671-8 WA03076990 WA03077852 WA02608988 11/22 11/22 9/22 vitafusion Melatonin 44ct 0-27917-28011-0 WA03076270 11/22 vitafusion SleepWell 250ct 0-27917-02524-7 WA03077414 11/22 vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50ct 0-27917-00170-8 WA03076268 11/22

Media Contact:

Edelman

[email protected]

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is located in Ewing, New Jersey. For more information, visit the Company's website at ChurchDwight.com.

