CVS Health Corporation To Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CVS +0.36%

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 20, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation ("CVS Health") (NYSE:NYSE:CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties. To access the webcast, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-corporation-to-hold-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301272887.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


