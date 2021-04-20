>
Veracyte to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:VCYT -0.49%


[url="]Veracyte%2C+Inc[/url]. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its full financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of market on Monday, May 10. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.



The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fj5wohmjh[/url]. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url].



The conference call can be accessed as follows:







U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):



(855) 541-0980







International participant dial-in number:



(970) 315-0440







Conference I.D.:



2846256



About Veracyte



Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit [url="]www.veracyte.com[/url] and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005972/en/


