Optiv Security Recognized as a Top 10 Global Security Consulting Services Provider in Latest Gartner Market Share Report

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized by Gartner, the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company, as a top 10 provider of global security consulting services based on revenue in Gartner's,published in April 2021.

Optiv is the sole pure-play security company in the top 10 for the fifth consecutive year."The growth we achieved is second to the peace of mind we delivered for clients in an unprecedented year," said Kevin Lynch, chief executive officer, Optiv. "Our clients needed a trusted partner to advise, deploy, and operate integrated cybersecurity solutions. I'm incredibly proud of our team for delivering measurable outcomes across our entire client landscape, whether it was in rapid digital transformation, securing remote network access with substantial identity and access management implementations, or alleviating concerns, technical and strategic, around massive transitions to the cloud."Optiv's security consulting revenue growth in 2020 outpaced the industry at-large by more than 40 percent year-over-year."We continue to differentiate ourselves in the market. Our technical security expertise is relied on heavily, and we welcome the opportunities to not only ensure our clients are resilient and secure but also to assist them in innovating on existing processes to simplify and operationalize their cybersecurity programs," said David Martin, chief services officer, Optiv. "Our outcome-based strategy, coupled with exciting hires and creative service and solution offerings, links security to overarching business goals, which, in an ever-evolving threat landscape and overwhelmingly digital world, is paramount to long-term success."Optiv is a security solutions integrator – "one-stop" trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment._________________Gartner, "Market Share: Security Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2020", Elizabeth Kim, 6 April 2021

