TTEC Launches AI-Enabled Diversity Training Technology HumanifyÂ® DEI+ BOT

DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global digital Customer and Employee Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the 'world's most iconic and disruptive brands', and NXT Generation Training announced today its partnership to deliver TTEC's patent-pending Humanify® DEI+ BOT. This innovative AI-enabled solution is focused on diversity education and trains learners on empathy, communication bias, and inclusion.

The Humanify® DEI+ BOT blends machine and human learning to give learners a baseline understanding of bias and diversity by listening to user responses and then providing measurable feedback and real-time coaching to improve the quality and outcomes of conversations. Combined with immersive dialogue, role-playing, and hands-on exercises, the Humanify® DEI+ BOT offers users the tools and confidence they need to manage uncomfortable conversations.

The Humanify® DEI+ BOT will cover a range of topics and will be released in stages.

Race: Released in January 2021 Gender: Released in February 2021 Religion: March 2021 release Mental Health: April 2021 release Sexual Orientation: May 2021 release Disability: June 2021 release Age: July 2021 release

"Diversity and inclusivity conversations are no longer topics to avoid. They are a skill for companies to master so they can be the type of workplace that attracts the best talent," said Lamont Exeter, vice president of TTEC Digital and one of the leaders of TTEC's diversity council. "TTEC's award-winning artificial intelligence technology is the first of its kind, and with it, we are preparing every TTEC employee for difficult conversations around racial and gender equity, bias, micro-aggressions, diversity, and inclusion." The BOT's original intent was for peer-to-peer and manager-to-peer conversations in the workplace; however, the learnings go beyond and extend to how employees manage conversations with customers to deliver diverse and inclusive customer experiences.

NXT Generation Training, an emerging leader in sustainable and scalable diversity training solutions, trained the Humanify® DEI+ BOT while TTEC developed the technology. TTEC designed the AI to complement instructor-led training and workshops, provide real-life scenario practice, real-time feedback, scoring, and coach users to apply practical experience to the information-based content.

"The partnership and release of the Humanify® DEI+ BOT marks a new milestone in diversity training for organizations globally," said Brenda L. Jones, president, NXT Generation Training. "Many organizations understand the benefits of diversity initiatives, but they currently have no way to measure the impact of their efforts. With this powerful new tool, TTEC is advancing its market position as a leader in diversity. With this technology, organizations can accelerate their diversity goals and aspirations creating meaningful change."

"People can learn the principles of diversity and inclusion, but they can be hard to apply without practice," shared Lenora Billings-Harris of UbuntuGlobal, another significant contributor to the Humanify DEI+ BOT. "For diversity and inclusion strategists like myself, the Humanify DEI+ BOT provides a unique tool to deepen a learner's understanding of diversity and inclusion by giving them the psychological safety to practice difficult conversations with an AI, rather than their peers."

Derwin Smiley, CEO of the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), a leading global professional certification program for diversity and inclusion, added, "We believe meaningful progress towards a more diverse and inclusive culture requires organizations to have a sustainable way to train their employees at scale. Humanify® DEI+ BOT offers an innovative tool to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in workplaces around the world. When combined with traditional training methods, this advanced tool will result in the wider adoption of best practices, cost savings, and expected outcomes."

To learn more about the Humanify® DEI+ BOT, visit https://www.ttec.com/products/humanifydei-bot.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions.

Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https:www.ttec.com.

About NXT Generation Training

NXT Generation Training leverages more than 50 years of executive leadership and training experience with major corporations specializing in a variety of industries to include transportation, operations, HR, quality, sales, and service. To learn more about NXT Generation Training, visit http://www.nxtgenerationtraining.com/.

About Lenora Billings-Harris

Lenora Billings-Harris, CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) is a CPAE (Council of Peers Award of Excellence) Hall of Fame speaker and an internationally recognized authority in the areas of inclusion, diversity, and bias. She has been included as one of the 100 Global Thought Leaders on Diversity and Inclusion by the Society of Human Resource Management and was named by Diversity Woman Magazine as one of the twenty top influential diversity leaders in the US. Her award-winning diversity leadership research is recognized in academic journals internationally. Additionally, she serves on the Advisory Council of the Nido Qubein School of Communication, High Point University, as well as on the adjunct business faculty of two other universities.

To learn more about Lenora, visit https://www.ubuntuglobal.com/ .

About The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC) ®

The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® is a professional certification body that delivers competency-based, business management education and operates as a global framework for recognizing and rewarding high quality, knowledgeable professionals who strive for inclusive excellence, cultural competence, improved diversity management, and sustainability. The Society for Diversity, an Education-Technology firm specializing in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, is IDC's parent company. IDC confers Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® and Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® credentials. Both professional certifications are industry-recognized and globally renowned. IDC also confers the Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention (AMBP)™ credentials for employees and managers in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Visit https://www.diversitycertification.org/ to learn more.

