Apple Introduces AirTag

Apple® today introduced AirTag™, a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My™ app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My networkand can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006014/en/











Customers can order AirTag beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 23.







Customers can order AirTag beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 23.



AirTag will be available in one and four packs for $29 (US) and $99 (US), respectively, from [url="]apple.com[/url], in the Apple Store app, at Apple Store locations, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary) beginning Friday, April 30.







AirTag will be available in one and four packs for (US) and (US), respectively, from [url="]apple.com[/url], in the Apple Store app, at Apple Store locations, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary) beginning Friday, April 30.



Apple-designed AirTag accessories include the Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue for $35 (US); the Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for $39 (US); and the Polyurethane Loop in White, Deep Navy, Sunflower, and Electric Orange for $29 (US).







Apple-designed AirTag accessories include the Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue for (US); the Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for (US); and the Polyurethane Loop in White, Deep Navy, Sunflower, and Electric Orange for (US).



AirTag Hermès includes the premium Bag Charm and Key Ring in Fauve Barénia, Bleu Indigo, and Orange leather, as well as the Luggage Tag and Travel Tag 6 in Fauve Barénia leather, all of which will be available beginning Friday, April 30.







AirTag Hermès includes the premium Bag Charm and Key Ring in Fauve Barénia, Bleu Indigo, and Orange leather, as well as the Luggage Tag and Travel Tag in Fauve Barénia leather, all of which will be available beginning Friday, April 30.



Purchase from [url="]apple.com[/url] or the Apple Store app and add personalized engraving for free.







Purchase from [url="]apple.com[/url] or the Apple Store app and add personalized engraving for free.



Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at [url="]apple.com[/url] and at Apple Store locations. Anyone can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, and get Apple Support and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options.







Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at [url="]apple.com[/url] and at Apple Store locations. Anyone can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, and get Apple Support and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options.



Customers can see AirTag at an Apple Store and have their questions answered in person. Before their visit, customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on opening hours, services available, and the health and safety measures in place.







Customers can see AirTag at an Apple Store and have their questions answered in person. Before their visit, customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on opening hours, services available, and the health and safety measures in place.



AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch® running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad® running iPadOS® 14.5 or later. These software updates will be available starting next week. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud® account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings.







“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant.A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.AirTag features the same magical setup experience as AirPods® — just bring AirTag close to iPhone® and it will connect. Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” or provide a custom name of their choosing.Customers can personalize AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from [url="]apple.com[/url] or the Apple Store® app. Users can easily place AirTag into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilize a wide range of Apple-designed AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, which is both lightweight and durable, and the Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring,featuring specially tanned European leather. The enclosure of each accessory fits securely around AirTag, while conveniently attaching to a user’s belongings, further personalizing AirTag while making sure it is always with their important items.Once AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app, where users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map. If a user misplaces their item and it is within Bluetooth range, they can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Users can also ask Siri® to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.Each AirTag is equipped with the Apple-designed U1 chip using Ultra Wideband technology, enabling Precision Findingfor iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. This advanced technology can more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range. As a user moves, Precision Finding fuses input from the camera, ARKit®, accelerometer, and gyroscope, and then will guide them to AirTag using a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback.If AirTag is separated from its owner and out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down. The Find My network is approaching a billion Apple devices and can detect Bluetooth signals from a lost AirTag and relay the location back to its owner, all in the background, anonymously and privately.Users can also place AirTag into Lost Mode and be notified when it is in range or has been located by the vast Find My network. If a lost AirTag is found by someone, they can tap it using their iPhone or any NFC-capable device and be taken to a website that will display a contact phone number for the owner, if they have provided one.AirTag includes support for the accessibility features built into iOS. Precision Finding using VoiceOver, for example, can direct users who are blind or low-vision to AirTag with directions like “AirTag is 9 feet away on your left."AirTag is designed from the ground up to keep location data private and secure. No location data or location history is physically stored inside AirTag. Communication with the Find My network is end-to-end encrypted so that only the owner of a device has access to its location data, and no one, including Apple, knows the identity or location of any device that helped find it.AirTag is also designed with a set of proactive features that discourage unwanted tracking, an industry first. Bluetooth signal identifiers transmitted by AirTag rotate frequently to prevent unwanted location tracking. iOS devices can also detect an AirTag that isn’t with its owner, and notify the user if an unknown AirTag is seen to be traveling with them from place to place over time. And even if users don’t have an iOS device, an AirTag separated from its owner for an extended period of time will play a sound when moved to draw attention to it. If a user detects an unknown AirTag, they can tap it with their iPhone or NFC-capable device and instructions will guide them to disable the unknown AirTag.Apple and Hermès are introducing AirTag Hermès, featuring an elegant assortment of handcrafted leather accessories including the Bag Charm, Key Ring, Travel Tag, and Luggage Tag. Hermès accessories will be sold with a custom-engraved AirTag based on the brand’s iconic Clou de Selle signature.Third-party products and accessories can also add support for finding with the new Find My network accessory program. Through the program, device and product manufacturers can now build finding capabilities directly into their products using the advanced Find My network with uncompromising privacy built in, allowing customers to use the Find My app to locate other important items in their lives. Details about the program can be found at [url="]mfi.apple.com[/url].Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral. AirTag will utilize 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, is free of harmful substances and highly energy efficient, and uses wood fiber in the packaging that is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.The Find My network is not available in all countries and regions. In countries and regions where the Find My network is not available, customers will still be able to use AirTag to locate a missing item when it is nearby.AirTag is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Refer to the Safety and Handling documentation for cleaning and drying instructions.AirTag is designed for over a year’s worth of battery life with everyday use. The CR2032 battery is user-replaceable and widely available. Replacement batteries are sold separately.AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring, are sold separately.Precision Finding is not available in countries and regions where Ultra Wideband technology is restricted. For more information, visit apple.com/uwb.Apple AirTag Hermès Travel Tag will be distributed exclusively through Hermès channels.Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ([url="]www.apple.com%2Fnewsroom[/url]), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.© 2021 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, AirTag, Find My, AirPods, iPhone, Apple Store, Siri, ARKit, iPod touch, iPad, iPadOS, and iCloud are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006014/en/