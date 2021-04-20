>
Enzychem Lifesciences Selected to Collaborate with NIAID CCRP on the CERF Program

April 20, 2021 | About: XKRX:183490 -3.55%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has been selected to collaborate with the Chemical Countermeasures Research Program (CCRP) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under the Department of Health and Human Services, and Battelle to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of EC-18 as a medical countermeasure (MCM) for inhalation Sulfur Mustard exposure.

(PRNewsfoto/Enzychem Lifesciences)

Sulfur Mustard (SM) is a powerful bi-functional vesicating, alkylating chemical warfare agent, known to cause injury to the respiratory tract, eyes, skin, and multiple organs. Primarily affecting the lung, SM poisoning can result in pulmonary injuries leading to acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bronchiolitis obliterans, fibrosis, and subsequent associated infections.

Enzychem's lead compound, EC-18, is an immunomodulator that rapidly resolves inflammation and restores immune homeostasis by accelerating the intracellular trafficking of pattern recognition receptor-bound pathogenic invaders or endogenous danger signals. Due to its unique mechanism of action, EC-18 may be a potent candidate to mitigate SM-induced tissue injuries by limiting excessive neutrophil recruitment and clearing foreign and danger signals rapidly.

"Exposure to SM causes debilitating skin blisters and severe injury to the eyes and lungs, which in some cases may be fatal," said DoHyun Cho, COO of Enzychem Lifesciences. "We are thrilled to partner with the NIAID/NIH, CCRP, BARDA, and Battelle again to further study the efficacy of EC-18 as a potential MCM against SM where effective treatment modalities are currently not available."

This project is funded in part with federal funds from BARDA and the NIAID under an Interagency Agreement (IAA AOD20007-001-00000) and Contract No. HHSO100201500004I.

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

Contact
Investors / Business Development
Ted Kim
Manager of Business Development
[email protected]

Media
KKH Advisors
Kimberly Ha
[email protected]
917-291-5744

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzychem-lifesciences-selected-to-collaborate-with-niaid-ccrp-on-the-cerf-program-301272986.html

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences


