Hewlett Packard Enterprise Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions

[url="]Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise+%28HPE%29[/url] today announced it has been honored as Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution Partner of The Year by Red Hat, Inc., for AI solutions developed for the public sector. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which recognize partners for their commitment to open innovation and collaboration with Red Hat.The award recognizes HPE for co-developing a highly differentiated “AI at the Edge” solution based on the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge EL8000 system, a turnkey, ruggedized, open edge computing solution that unlocks value from AI and analytics, processed at the edge, in just minutes. The size, weight and power (SWaP) optimized solution features GPU acceleration in a multi-node deployable cluster that brings Kubernetes and containers to the edge where most of the data is processed. The system integrates with Open Data Hub, an open source project sponsored by Red Hat that provides AI tools data scientists require for model development, to help ensure support for the development, training, and inference workloads.“The HPE Edgeline Converged Edge systems enable various AI experiences at the edge for a number of industries, including the public sector, to efficiently process data and unlock insights in real-time,” said Jeff Winterich, Distinguished Technologist for Federal Accounts at HPE. “By combining our high-performing systems that are purposely-engineered to harness volumes of data at the edge with Red Hat technology, we are bringing together solutions to make AI and data science at the edge a reality. We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution Partner of the Year for the public sector and look forward to our continued collaboration with Red Hat.”Red Hat's 2020 North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.“HPE is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Michael Byrd, vice president, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with HPE and helping them provide the best in Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to their customers.”Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: [url="]www.hpe.com[/url].

