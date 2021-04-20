SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KSU, SNX, SPRT, and NTEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific"). Under the terms of the agreement, KSU shareholders will receive $90.00 in cash and 0.489 of a share of Canadian Pacific stock for each KSU share that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $268.67 based upon Canadian Pacific's April 19, 2021 closing price of $365.37. If you own KSU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ksu/

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tech Data, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Upon consummation of the transaction, SNX's shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined entity, with Apollo owning approximately 45%. If you own SNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/snx/

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenridge for each SPRT share they own. Following consummation of the transaction, SPRT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenidge, which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ, with existing SPRT shareholders owning a meager 8% of the new entity, and Greenidge shareholders retaining a 92% stake in the combined company. If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprt/

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Decoy Biosystems, Inc. ("Decoy"). Upon consummation of the transaction, NTEC's shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined entity, with Decoy shareholders owning approximately 75%. If you own NTEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ntec/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ksu-snx-sprt-and-ntec-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301272997.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP