SoCalGas and H2U Technologies Partner to Test New Technology that May Make Green Hydrogen at Dramatically Lower Cost

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As hydrogen gains momentum as an important tool to address climate change, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced today it will partner with H2U Technologies, Inc. to conduct demonstration testing of a new, less expensive type of PEM electrolyzer, a device that produces green hydrogen from water and renewable electricity. According to early analysis by H2U Technologies, the cost target of the new technology is half that of current PEM electrolyzers and total cost of ownership over its life is expected to be 75% less. The announcement follows SoCalGas' recent commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to invest in initiatives to decarbonize, diversify, and digitalize its business.

Electrolyzers use electricity to split water into its components—oxygen and hydrogen. When renewable electricity is used in this process no carbon dioxide emissions are created. This green hydrogen can then be used for clean transportation or industrial applications or blended with natural gas to lower the carbon content of the fuel. Green hydrogen offers the ability to store renewable electricity across months and seasons, an advantage over battery storage.

H2U Technology's new electrolyzer, called the Gramme 50, is designed to be built in 200 kilowatt blocks that can be stacked to produce as much as 80 kilograms of green hydrogen a day, which could power up to 80 homes per day in a microgrid. The blocks can be manufactured in large numbers and added at any time to match hydrogen demand. SoCalGas' research with H2U Technologies will also include validation studies on the performance of new non-precious metal catalysts, materials used in very small quantities to initiate and accelerate the chemical process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. In addition, the proposed research will include testing methods and materials that could reduce production costs and rapidly advance scale-up of manufacturing.

"Innovations that make green hydrogen production more cost-effective and scalable are critical to providing clean, safe and reliable energy for the nearly 22 million Californians we serve while reaching our net-zero emissions goal," said Neil Navin, SoCalGas vice president of clean energy innovations. "Partnering with H2U Technologies will provide meaningful advancements that aim to move this important technology forward."

"Renewable electricity production is expected to grow exponentially in California in the next two decades, so the ability to store it by producing green hydrogen will be crucial," said Jim Disanto, H2U Technologies board chairman. "We're excited to advance our electrolyzer technologies and new catalysts with the help of SoCalGas. It will be of great benefit to Californians and all of society."

"The massive cost reduction potential H2U's technology offers will further accelerate the scaled production and use of green hydrogen that's already underway" said Janice Lin, founder and president of the Green Hydrogen Coalition. "This is good news for our planet and for our economy—as we will be able to more quickly achieve multi-sectoral deep decarbonization and new investment and job creation opportunities concurrently."

SoCalGas' work with H2U Technologies is part of the utility's Research, Development and Demonstration program, which collaborates with industry experts to identify, develop, test, and commercialize transformational new energy technologies designed to save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, maintain energy affordability, and advance the safety and reliability of California's energy delivery systems.

SoCalGas recently announced its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. In doing so, SoCalGas became the largest gas distribution utility in the nation to include scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions in its target, aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement's recommendations to limit global warming to 1.5°C by achieving net zero by mid-century. For more information on SoCalGas' mission and climate commitment to net zero by 2045, visit www.socalgas.com/mission.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. Over the past five years, the company invested nearly $7.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About H2U Technologies, Inc.

H2U Technologies is a developer of new catalysts used to start or speed up the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen. The company also produces a grid-scale PEM electrolyzer, Gramme 50. The technology underpinning H2U Technologies' products is based on 10 years of research and development funded by the U.S. Department of Energy through Caltech's Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis (JCAP). For more information, visit h2utechnologies.com.

