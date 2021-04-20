>
PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CATM, MSGN, MX, and PFBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:CATM +0.04% NAS:PFBI -0.58% NYSE:MSGN -2.36% NYSE:MX -0.73%

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by NCR Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $39.00 per share in cash for each share of CATM common stock that they hold. If you own CATM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/catm-2/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $14.95 based upon MSGE's April 19, 2021 closing price of $86.89. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Wise Road Capital LTD. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $29.00 per share in cash for each share of MX that they hold. If you own MX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mx/

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per share merger consideration of $19.59 based upon Peoples' April 19, 2021 closing price of $33.77. If you own PFBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfbi/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-catm-msgn-mx-and-pfbi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301272935.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


