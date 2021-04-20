Phx Minerals Inc (PHX) VP - CFO Raphael D'amico Bought $70,000 of Shares

VP - CFO of Phx Minerals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raphael D'amico (insider trades) bought 35,000 shares of PHX on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $2 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $70,000.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the its mineral and leasehold acreage. Phx Minerals Inc has a market cap of $49.096 million; its shares were traded at around $2.188500 with and P/S ratio of 1.92. The dividend yield of Phx Minerals Inc stocks is 1.83%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chad L Stephens bought 40,000 shares of PHX stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $2. The price of the stock has increased by 9.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of PHX stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $2. The price of the stock has increased by 9.43% since.

10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 3,224 shares of PHX stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $2.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.84% since.

10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 26,561 shares of PHX stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $2.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.67% since.

10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 4,978 shares of PHX stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $2.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.94% since.

10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 15,596 shares of PHX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $3.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.53% since.

