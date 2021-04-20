>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Phx Minerals Inc (PHX) VP - CFO Raphael D'amico Bought $70,000 of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: PHX +4.95%

VP - CFO of Phx Minerals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raphael D'amico (insider trades) bought 35,000 shares of PHX on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $2 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $70,000.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the its mineral and leasehold acreage. Phx Minerals Inc has a market cap of $49.096 million; its shares were traded at around $2.188500 with and P/S ratio of 1.92. The dividend yield of Phx Minerals Inc stocks is 1.83%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Chad L Stephens bought 40,000 shares of PHX stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $2. The price of the stock has increased by 9.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP - CFO Raphael D'amico bought 35,000 shares of PHX stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $2. The price of the stock has increased by 9.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of PHX stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $2. The price of the stock has increased by 9.43% since.
  • 10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 3,224 shares of PHX stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $2.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.84% since.
  • 10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 26,561 shares of PHX stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $2.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.67% since.
  • 10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 4,978 shares of PHX stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $2.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.94% since.
  • 10% Owner Capital, Llc Edenbrook bought 15,596 shares of PHX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $3.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PHX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)