Copel Announces Filing of 20-F Form

CURITIBA, Brazil, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company") company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2020 on April 19, 2021, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Copel's website at ir.copel.com.

