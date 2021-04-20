>
First Command Bank Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp

April 20, 2021 | About: DGRO -0.4% AMZN -1.11% IJR -2.35% BMY +0.73% VTI -0.92% DHR -0.06% NVDA -1.24% XLC -0.54% STZ +0.3% GXC -0.73% XLY -1.26% VOO -0.73%

Investment company First Command Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Bank. As of 2021Q1, First Command Bank owns 427 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Command Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Command Bank
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 196,735 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 806,794 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 670,431 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,014,716 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.50%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 330,122 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First Command Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $606.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

First Command Bank initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7. The stock is now traded at around $130.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $379.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

First Command Bank added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,014,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Command Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 469.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.61%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 175.12%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $241.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

First Command Bank reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.17%. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Command Bank still held 59,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

First Command Bank reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 99.76%. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First Command Bank still held 23 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First Command Bank reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First Command Bank still held 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Command Bank reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $267.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Command Bank still held 1,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

First Command Bank reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.51%. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. First Command Bank still held 1,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.



