Unison Advisors LLC Buys Telefonica Brasil SA, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Sells Telefonica Brasil SA, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, China Mobile

Investment company Unison Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonica Brasil SA, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, sells Telefonica Brasil SA, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, China Mobile, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Unison Advisors LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 666,586 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,725 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 62,791 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 52,482 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 155,371 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 115,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The sale prices were between $39.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.