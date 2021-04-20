Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, CVS Health Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, CVS Health Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSN, VZ, PFE, CSCO, UNP, SRE, AMP, ADI, ALL, NVS, PM, MCD, PRU, ET, HBI, LYB,

TSN, VZ, PFE, CSCO, UNP, SRE, AMP, ADI, ALL, NVS, PM, MCD, PRU, ET, HBI, LYB, Added Positions: MA, CVS, XOM, GD, MRK, INTC, BAC, BMY, ABBV, WFC, JPM, MMP, JNJ, MSFT, FLT, GOOG, BA, LDOS, BKNG, MS, WBA, STZ, MCK, AAPL, AMZN,

MA, CVS, XOM, GD, MRK, INTC, BAC, BMY, ABBV, WFC, JPM, MMP, JNJ, MSFT, FLT, GOOG, BA, LDOS, BKNG, MS, WBA, STZ, MCK, AAPL, AMZN, Reduced Positions: QUAL, USMV, DGRO, IVV, VLUE, AGG, CSX, SPSB, HP, IJH, IEFA, SHY, BRK.B,

QUAL, USMV, DGRO, IVV, VLUE, AGG, CSX, SPSB, HP, IJH, IEFA, SHY, BRK.B, Sold Out: EFAV, EEMV, IJR, SVM,

For the details of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibraltar+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Intel Corp (INTC) - 165,027 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 48,073 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 135,567 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 101,472 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,805 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $376.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 101,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 111,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 30,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 61,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 196.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.87.