Insight Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, QEP Resources Inc

Investment company Insight Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, QEP Resources Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Insight Wealth Partners, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,052,800 shares, 37.15% of the total portfolio. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 95,034 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 142,493 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.86% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 89,022 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 173,994 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.86%

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 95,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 143,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 284.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 52,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 173,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 62,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.39%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 44,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.51 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.